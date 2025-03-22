Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and traded as high as $1.50. Bank of East Asia shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 211 shares trading hands.

Bank of East Asia Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27.

Bank of East Asia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.0391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of East Asia’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

