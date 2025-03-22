Bancreek Capital Management LP Has $894,000 Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Bancreek Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 86.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,697 shares during the period. STERIS makes up approximately 0.9% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in STERIS were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in STERIS by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.75.

STE stock opened at $220.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.02 and a 200-day moving average of $222.12. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.92. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $197.82 and a twelve month high of $248.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 48.41%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

