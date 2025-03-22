Bancreek Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bancreek Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,119 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 8.3% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 948.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,814,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,844,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 976.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,055,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,975,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1,121.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,594,088,000 after buying an additional 82,998,328 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 842.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,209,758,000 after buying an additional 32,178,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 975.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,833,894,000 after buying an additional 30,674,902 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total value of $10,798,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,836 shares in the company, valued at $202,246,926.56. This trade represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,168 shares of company stock worth $40,508,877 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.6 %

Broadcom stock opened at $191.66 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.38 and a 200 day moving average of $194.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $901.18 billion, a PE ratio of 156.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

