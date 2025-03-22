Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1,045.1% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 889,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 811,711 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

