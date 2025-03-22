Baird Medical Investment (NASDAQ:BDMD) Trading Up 4.1% – Should You Buy?

Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BDMD – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.62. Approximately 32,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 708,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Baird Medical Investment Stock Up 2.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98.

Institutional Trading of Baird Medical Investment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baird Medical Investment stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BDMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Baird Medical Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

About Baird Medical Investment

Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and provision of medical devices. It is also involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of microwave ablation medical devices, as well as sale of other medical devices. The company was founded on June 16, 2023 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

