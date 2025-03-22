Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes $455,000 Position in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDDT. FMR LLC raised its position in Reddit by 302.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,157,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139,196 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter worth about $494,861,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Reddit by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,005,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,109 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Reddit by 3,172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,296,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,357,000 after buying an additional 2,225,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Reddit by 1,519.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,650,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,792,000 after buying an additional 1,548,450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Reddit alerts:

Insider Activity at Reddit

In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.96, for a total value of $2,827,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,083,012.24. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $4,173,958.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,466,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,587,421.18. This trade represents a 2.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,794 shares of company stock worth $78,350,874 in the last three months.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDDT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Reddit from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Reddit from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $75.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.68.

View Our Latest Report on RDDT

Reddit Stock Performance

Reddit stock opened at $115.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.62. Reddit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. Equities analysts expect that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Reddit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.