Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 355 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.11.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $120,897.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 77,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,288,822.60. This represents a 3.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,973 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $423,054.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,673,353.80. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,381 shares of company stock worth $1,608,243. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $41.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average is $45.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.76. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $74.59.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. Research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

