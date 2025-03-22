Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 226 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 93.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,472.47.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,344.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,176.31 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,335.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,327.35.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total value of $4,080,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,144. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,335.22, for a total value of $1,335,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,042,177.34. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,594 shares of company stock worth $165,646,468 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

