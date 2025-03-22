Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Honda Motor Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.61. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.31 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

