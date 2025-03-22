Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 960 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,054,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,612,000 after acquiring an additional 377,605 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,965,000. Orca Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $5,209,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $5,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $40,142.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,864.24. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig R. Smiddy sold 5,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $204,425.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,369.20. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,039 shares of company stock worth $1,580,733 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $37.61 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.30. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

