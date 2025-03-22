Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,258 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after purchasing an additional 21,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,405,000 after buying an additional 26,564 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,559,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 23.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,525,000 after acquiring an additional 132,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

HLI stock opened at $162.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.05. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.14 and a 52-week high of $192.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

