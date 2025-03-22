AXQ Capital LP Takes $1.35 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. T-Mobile US accounts for 0.6% of AXQ Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $2,540,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 361,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,880,000 after buying an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,403.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 14,702 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 46,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 14,418 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,042,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Hsbc Global Res cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.80.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $255.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.36. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.