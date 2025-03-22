AXQ Capital LP Sells 85,198 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

AXQ Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,198 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 116.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 2,156.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NFE opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.58. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $42,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,016.21. The trade was a 2.48 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

