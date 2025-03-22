AXQ Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

NWL opened at $6.45 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -53.85%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

