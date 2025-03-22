AXQ Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

AXQ Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises about 0.7% of AXQ Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American International Group

American International Group Trading Down 0.8 %

AIG opened at $83.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $84.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -76.92%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.