AXQ Capital LP Cuts Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

AXQ Capital LP decreased its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in SLM were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SLM by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,923,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,927 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,250,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 177,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 68,642 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 135,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 68,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SLM from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point upped their price target on SLM from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SLM from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.45.

SLM Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 40,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,166.91. This trade represents a 48.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

