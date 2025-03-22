AXQ Capital LP Acquires 974 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

AXQ Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Harvey Partners LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,837,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,606,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 295.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 182,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,388,000 after acquiring an additional 136,556 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,380,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 10,046.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 44,003 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

SPB opened at $69.50 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.74 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 46.19%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

