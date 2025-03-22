Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,320 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 12.2% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,175,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,661,000 after purchasing an additional 127,769 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 13.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 682,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,695,000 after purchasing an additional 83,265 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 561,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $200,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.47, for a total transaction of $646,326.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,586,026.21. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total transaction of $271,831.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,843. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AXON. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.67.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.3 %

AXON stock opened at $560.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.52 and a 52 week high of $715.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $591.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $540.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

