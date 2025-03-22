Axie Infinity Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $3.38 or 0.00004013 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $539.39 million and $17.26 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00004308 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00027238 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005597 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,684,471 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 159,671,499.61749038 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 3.36490091 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 508 active market(s) with $20,612,181.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

