AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 482,040.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,117,000 after acquiring an additional 419,375 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,629,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 6,083.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 90,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,281,000 after acquiring an additional 89,190 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,875.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,700.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,683.36.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.9 %

AZO stock opened at $3,605.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,728.97 and a twelve month high of $3,704.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,433.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,257.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $177,500. This represents a 76.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total value of $10,288,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,555,640. The trade was a 49.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,721 shares of company stock worth $17,009,311 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

