Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.81 ($0.60) and traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.57). Aurrigo International shares last traded at GBX 44 ($0.57), with a volume of 4,500 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Aurrigo International from GBX 165 ($2.13) to GBX 135 ($1.74) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Aurrigo International Stock Down 2.1 %

About Aurrigo International

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 46.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 56.84. The company has a market cap of £19.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of -1.03.

Aurrigo is the future of first and last mile transportation for airport baggage/cargo and passenger vehicle applications. Aurrigo’s Self-Driving / autonomous Auto-Dolly, Auto-DollyTug and Auto-Cargo provide airports with a new way to move baggage and cargo around, reducing costs, improving efficiency and decreasing environmental impact and accidents.

Aurrigo’s Self-Driving passenger vehicles provide mobility within urban areas, shopping malls, airports, university campuses, science parks and other areas that are poorly served by traditional transport providers.

