Atlas Wealth LLC Invests $180,000 in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Zeta Global by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 309.2% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 30,867 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth $407,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZETA opened at $14.40 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70.

About Zeta Global

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.