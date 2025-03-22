Atlas Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF)

Atlas Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PSCF opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $62.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average is $56.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

