Atlas Wealth LLC Has $413,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atlas Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 34,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 99,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 23,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 58,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

T opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $194.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

