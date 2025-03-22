AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,618.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $74.93 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average is $72.10. The company has a market capitalization of $232.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

