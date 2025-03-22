Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Ashland were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASH. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Ashland in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 31,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.24 per share, with a total value of $2,010,326.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,326.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.86 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.68.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.51). Ashland had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -245.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ashland from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ashland from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

