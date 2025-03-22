Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Holdings Decreased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,094 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Invesco LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Barclays reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.69. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

