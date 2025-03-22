Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.18 and last traded at $8.35. 5,572,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 18,758,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.61.

The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 3.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. Equities analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,070,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,844,320. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 49,273 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $379,402.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,449.20. The trade was a 17.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,685 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 272.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 312,440 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 253.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 36,840 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,818,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,912,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,277,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,206,000 after purchasing an additional 446,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

