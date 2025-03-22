Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading 2.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.47. 3,726,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 26,463,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Monday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Applied Digital

Applied Digital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. The firm had revenue of $63.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Applied Digital

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,868.55. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 36.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 240,554 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Applied Digital by 14.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at $283,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.