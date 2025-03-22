Anthony Wamsteker Purchases 102,261 Shares of Praemium Limited (ASX:PPS) Stock

Praemium Limited (ASX:PPS – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Wamsteker bought 102,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.67 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$68,003.57 ($42,769.54).

Praemium Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.89 million, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Praemium Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Praemium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Praemium Company Profile

Praemium Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisors and wealth management solutions by seamless digital platform experience in Australia and internationally. The company offers technology solutions, such as reporting, online business management, digital engagement, tax and corporate actions, and investment governance.

