Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and traded as high as $15.33. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 6,656 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Anhui Conch Cement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.
Get Our Latest Report on AHCHY
Anhui Conch Cement Stock Up 1.3 %
About Anhui Conch Cement
Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Anhui Conch Cement
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.