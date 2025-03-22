Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and traded as high as $15.33. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 6,656 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Anhui Conch Cement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

