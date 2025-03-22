Analysts Set Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Price Target at $90.31

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.31.
Several analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Fox Advisors downgraded Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,766,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,903,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,525 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Uber Technologies by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after buying an additional 52,125,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,621,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,088 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,831,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,039 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,070,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $75.94 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average of $71.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.
Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.
