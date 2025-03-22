Analysts Set Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) PT at $194.80

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $194.80.

MASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $165.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 114.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.19. Masimo has a 52 week low of $101.61 and a 52 week high of $194.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.35 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Masimo

In other news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $5,024,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,568.28. This trade represents a 55.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $341,064.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,601.53. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Masimo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Masimo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

(Get Free Report

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

