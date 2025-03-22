Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,231 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $116,521.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,377.02. The trade was a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

