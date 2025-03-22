American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,958 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,939,026 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for 0.4% of American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $689,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere bought 607 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.86 per share, for a total transaction of $157,735.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,271.82. This trade represents a 32.29 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $256.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.63.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.7 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $231.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $206.71 and a twelve month high of $277.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.04 and a 200-day moving average of $249.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

