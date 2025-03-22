Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Position Lessened by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,095 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $51.60 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $53.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average is $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

About Alerian MLP ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

