Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Sells $4,869,162.60 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $4,869,162.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,770,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,100,230.40. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.32, for a total transaction of $18,498,523.20.

On Friday, February 14th, Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $37,191,215.52.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Brian Chesky sold 190,301 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $26,739,193.51.

On Monday, February 3rd, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $4,994,930.07.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $5,122,620.59.

On Monday, January 6th, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $5,223,773.02.

On Monday, December 23rd, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $5,137,620.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $128.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.18. The company has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,388,000 after buying an additional 1,143,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,514,000 after buying an additional 72,991 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,475 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Airbnb by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,296,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,647,000 after purchasing an additional 331,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 6,085.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,985 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.82.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

