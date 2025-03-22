Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 276.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 709,227 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 520,837 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 2.8% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $55,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 759,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,443,000 after purchasing an additional 70,157 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $1,292,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 67,445 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock opened at $104.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $55.64 and a 1 year high of $107.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

AEM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $105.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

