Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Holdings Trimmed by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC lowered its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,758 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 24,407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 649 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,976 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $104.33 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $55.64 and a one year high of $107.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

