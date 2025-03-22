AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Releases Earnings Results

AFC Energy (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (2.36) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. AFC Energy had a negative net margin of 4,502.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.96%.

AFC Energy Stock Down 8.5 %

AFC Energy stock opened at GBX 6.04 ($0.08) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.51. The company has a market capitalization of £51.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.96. AFC Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 5.06 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 26.24 ($0.34).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,746.93). Also, insider Karl Bostock acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £22,500 ($29,051.00). 16.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFC Energy Company Profile

AFC Energy plc is a leading provider of hydrogen fuel cell power systems to generate clean energy in support of the global energy transition.

Based in the UK, the Company’s scalable systems provide off-grid, zero emission power that are already being deployed for rapid electric vehicle charging and the replacement of diesel generators for temporary power applications.

