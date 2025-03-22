Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Amdocs by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Community Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 36,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.19%. Analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.527 dividend. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

