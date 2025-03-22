Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,123 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXP. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter worth $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Visionary Horizons LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

NXP stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

