Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,112 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,112 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOLV. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Solventum by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Solventum by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Solventum by 3.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Solventum by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Solventum by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.51. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SOLV shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

