Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 56,453 Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Free Report) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,453 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,907,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,383,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2,266.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 473,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after buying an additional 271,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 108,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 71,798 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 347,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $4,785,490.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011,234 shares in the company, valued at $13,934,804.52. This trade represents a 52.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Cuts Dividend

TPZ opened at $20.78 on Friday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.0679 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

