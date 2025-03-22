Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

Elbit Systems stock opened at $410.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 70.23 and a beta of 0.53. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $175.30 and a 52-week high of $420.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $321.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.38.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

