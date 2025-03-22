Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,742 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 22,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:HNW opened at $11.93 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $12.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

