Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,229,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,789,376,000 after buying an additional 1,462,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,152,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,489,000 after buying an additional 1,538,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,776,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,548,661,000 after buying an additional 112,824 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,597,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,554,000 after buying an additional 278,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,436,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,087,000 after buying an additional 54,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.36.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.79 and a 12 month high of $106.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.56 and a 200-day moving average of $93.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

