Adshares One Day Volume Reaches $12,910.80 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $21.31 million and approximately $12,910.80 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Adshares has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000245 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000315 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 38,738,553 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

