ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Insider Purchases £150 in Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Jeffery acquired 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($193.67).

On Monday, February 17th, Richard John Jeffery bought 145 shares of ActiveOps stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £150.80 ($194.71).

On Friday, January 17th, Richard John Jeffery bought 143 shares of ActiveOps stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($193.87).

ActiveOps Stock Performance

AOM opened at GBX 95.10 ($1.23) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 113.62. ActiveOps Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 94 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 143 ($1.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ActiveOps Company Profile

ActiveOps’ offerings provide predictive and prescriptive insight to help service operations make better decisions – faster. The Company’s AI-powered SaaS solutions are underpinned by 15+ years of operational data and its AOM methodology that’s proven to drive cross department decision-making.

With Decision Intelligence, ActiveOps’ customers deliver MORE – release 20%+ capacity within the first 12 months and boost productivity by 30%+ leading to MORE business impact.

