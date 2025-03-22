ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells $229,345.96 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 9,937 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $229,345.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 866,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,998,035.28. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8,657 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $194,522.79.

On Thursday, January 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 811 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $20,193.90.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,335 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $164,304.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $5,040.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 420 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $10,584.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,388 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $60,177.60.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ACR opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.13 million, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 73.84, a quick ratio of 73.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 264,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 101,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $829,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

